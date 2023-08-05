Jamie Foxx Deletes Jesus Post Amid Anti-Semitism Claims
Jamie Foxx has removed an Instagram post on Friday which was criticized as being anti-semitic. The since-deleted post read, “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove.” The comment attracted swift condemnation by social media users and even forced Friends star Jennifer Aniston into issuing a clarification via her Instagram Stories after she appeared to ‘like’ the post. “This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds—I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.” Some social media users were quick to point out Foxx’s previous support of the Jewish community having performed at Drake’s bar mitzvah-themed birthday party in December 2017 while having also performed at a Jewish fan’s bar mitzvah earlier that year.