On Monday night, Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance since suffering a mysterious medical emergency back in April. The Oscar winner accepted the Vanguard Award at this year’s Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements. In his acceptance speech at the ceremony, he reflected on his months-long hospitalization that sparked intense concern and confusion in the media.

“I want to thank everybody,” the Burial actor said after receiving a standing ovation. “I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk too.”

Reflecting on his recent health battle, Foxx added, “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough. ... I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”

Foxx, 55, has still not revealed what led to his hospitalization. In his speech on Monday, he got choked up before quickly poking fun at the online conspiracy theories surrounding his illness. Along with speculation that the actor—who starred in the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone this year—had been cloned, some commenters blamed his medical complications on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not a clone,” he joked. “I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y’all ain’t shit.”

Foxx also thanked his family and a few celebrity friends in the audience, including Lenny Kravitz and Fantasia, for their support. He ended his speech by saying, “Six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here. But as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is, ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’”

Another big news story surrounding Foxx this year seemingly didn’t have any effect on the room that night or his award acceptance—the actor’s latest appearance comes just a couple of weeks after a woman accused him of sexual assault. In the lawsuit, an anonymous woman accused the “Blame It” singer of “heinous touching and sexual assault” after he took her to the roof of the New York restaurant Catch in 2015.

Foxx has denied the claims, citing the ultimately dismissed case that his alleged victim originally brought against him in 2020. And the lawsuit has not caused a significant uproar online, compared to other recent abuse cases involving high-profile celebrities. So far, Foxx’s reputation in Hollywood doesn’t seem to have taken a hit.