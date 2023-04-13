Jamie Foxx Hospitalized With ‘Medical Complication’: Report

Read it at TMZ
Actor Jamie Foxx was hospitalized Wednesday with what his family is calling a “medical complication,” his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced on Instagram. It’s unclear what exactly the issue is, but the situation was reportedly serious enough that several out-of-town family members made the trip to see him, according to TMZ. In her update, Corinne Foxx shared that her father was “already on his way to recovery.” TMZ cited a source familiar with Foxx’s status who said, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”