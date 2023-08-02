Jamie Foxx Says He ‘Would’ve Lost My Life’ Without Sister Deidra
‘LOVE YOU FOREVER’
Jamie Foxx took to Instagram on Tuesday to credit his sister, Deidra Dixon, with saving his life in the wake of a recent medical scare. Wishing Dixon a happy birthday, Foxx wrote, “you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses.” Hashtagging the post #leoseason, he continued, “And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.” Next to the caption, the Oscar winner included a carousel of photos of Dixon. It marked Foxx’s first social media post since late June, when he broke his silence on his hospitalization the previous month. Though he disclosed few details on what remains an unspecified illness, the actor said he’d been “to hell and back.” He credited his family with his recovery, explaining, “And y’all know they kept it air tight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope that everyone can have in moments like these.”