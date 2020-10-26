‘She Will Always Be Alive’: Jamie Foxx Pens Moving Tribute After Sister Dies at 36
‘SHATTERED’
Actor Jamie Foxx shared a heartfelt tribute to his younger sister, Deondra Dixxon, who died on Oct. 19 at the age of 36, according to People magazine. “My heart is shattered into a million pieces. My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned,” Foxx wrote. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive.” Foxx said his sister, who was born with Down syndrome and served as an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, was a “bright light.” A participant in the Special Olympics, Dixon loved to dance, writing on the foundation’s website she was born to do it. “My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” Dixon wrote. “I danced in his video ‘Blame It.’ I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!”