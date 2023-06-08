Jamie Foxx’s Rep Throws Cold Water on Conspiracies About Star’s Illness

A representative for Jamie Foxx told NBC News that recent conspiracies that connected the actor’s recent hospitalization to the COVID-19 vaccine were “completely inaccurate”—debunking claims that have gone viral in right-wing circles online in recent days. The conspiracies stemmed from unsubstantiated claims made by a Hollywood gossip columnist named A.J. Benza—who said that Foxx developed a blood clot after receiving the vaccine and subsequently suffered a stroke. He made the wild statements on a podcast episode of Ask Dr. Drew, hosted by reality TV host and COVID skeptic Dr. Drew Pinsky. Foxx was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness earlier this year—and his daughter said last month that he had returned home. She also claimed that he was well enough to play pickleball.
