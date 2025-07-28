Jamie Lee Curtis Blasts ‘Genocide of Women’ by Plastic Surgery Industry

If you ask Jamie Lee Curtis, there’s something far freakier than Friday afoot in Hollywood right now. In an interview with The Guardian to promote the long-awaited sequel to 2003’s classic, Freaky Friday, the 66-year-old actress showed up in jumbo-sized wax lips, describing the prop as a commentary on beauty standards. “I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves,” Curtis said. When The Guardian‘s Emma Brooks questioned the use of such a strong term in this context, Curtis said, “I use it specifically because it’s a strong word. I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance],” citing “chemical, surgical procedures, fillers” as the culprits. “There’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women,” she said, adding that “it is aided and abetted by [artificial intelligence].” The actress refused to name names, but said that “there are too many examples.” (Brooks noted co-star Lindsay Lohan is often the subject of plastic surgery rumors, which Lohan has repeatedly denied.) Now, Curtis is determined to age on her terms, vocally opposing the pressure to “fight” the aging process. Freakier Friday will see Curtis and Lohan, now 39, repeat their roles as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively, and arrives in theaters on August 8.