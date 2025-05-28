Why Lindsay Lohan Doesn’t Trust People Who’ve ‘Never’ Had Botox

The 38-year-old actress Lindsay Lohan, who started her film career at 12 in her debut role in The Parent Trap, is back in the spotlight after taking an extended hiatus from Hollywood, with the forthcoming premiere of sequel Freakier Friday and a new TV series. (Yes, there were some Netflix romcoms too.) Not that you’d notice she’d taken time off, though: “You know what the problem is with you being beautiful... the second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that,” said Lohan’s publicist in a new Elle cover story, adding, “It’s so mean.” Lohan herself shared she is just too busy to get work done. She did tell the magazine she has tried Morpheus8, a procedure combining micro-needling and radio-frequency to tighten and enhance the skin’s appearance—and also noted that “everyone” has had Botox. The broader secrets behind her ageless appearance, Lohan claimed, lie in her dedication to taking care of her skin and overall health, which she attributes to—deep breath—juices, green tea, pickled beets, chia seeds, eye patches, serums and “a lot of water.” Oh, and lasers.

ELLE