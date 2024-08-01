Jamie Lee Curtis has apologized for a remark she made throwing shade at Marvel saying her comments were “stupid,” and that she will “do better.”

The Freaky Friday star went viral after giving a one-word answer–“Bad”–when asked by MTV what phase she thought the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in.

“Wow,” she said afterwards as her cast mates cracked up laughing.

Curtis, who has never appeared in a Marvel Studios movie, was promoting her new film Borderlands at the Comic Con in San Diego, California when she made the quip.

Hours later, she wrote on X: “My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better."

Referring to Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, the 65-year-old actress continued: “I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation.”

It’s not the first time Curtis has badmouthed the movie franchise.

She compared her Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once with the Benedict Cumberbatch Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Instagram in 2022, saying her movie had “a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES…… AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie.

“And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks.” She added a hashtag to her Instagram post that read: “guessiwillneverbecastinamarvelmovie.”

Curtis is currently filming Freaky Friday 2 with Lindsay Lohan.