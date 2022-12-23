CHEAT SHEET
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants the Nepo Baby Discourse to End
Jamie Lee Curtis didn’t take kindly to New York Magazine’s nepo babies article. “The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt,” the actress said on Instagram. Curtis, who’s an “OG nepo baby”—in her own words—is the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever,” she added. Despite Curtis’ passionate reaction, she isn’t mentioned once in the article.