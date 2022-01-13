Jamie Lynn Spears Claims ‘Paranoid’ Britney Once Grabbed a Knife and Locked Them in a Room

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing even more about her strained relationship with Britney Spears, claiming the pop star once pulled a knife out and locked the two in a room, and cursed her out in front of her children during a fight in early 2020.

Jamie Lynn spoke with ABC News on Wednesday ahead of the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, describing Britney's behavior over her lifetime as “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling.” There was an incident that Jamie Lynn describes where Britney allegedly became “scared,” taking a knife and locking herself and Jamie Lynn inside a room.

When questioned by anchor Juju Chang why she would share such a vulnerable moment of Britney’s with the world, Jamie Lynn said she was also frightened.

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment,” she said. “I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Jamie Lynn’s relationship with Britney is fraught, as the 40-year-old finally spoke out about her conservatorship during an explosive court hearing over the summer, calling the arrangement “abusive” and declaring that she’d like to sue her family. Britney was finally freed from the conservatorship after 13 years in November.

In the months since, Britney has taken swipes at Jamie Lynn on social media and unfollowed her on Instagram. Jamie Lynn said she was “confused” why their relationship had crumbled, adding that she’s done her best to support Britney over the years, and even tried to help free her from the conservatorship.

Things came to a head while the family was quarantining together during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, according to Page Six. Jamie Lynn said she got a “wake-up call” when Britney “became enraged about something trivial.”

During the explosive argument, Jamie Lynn claimed Britney “came at me screaming and getting up in my face.” And despite Jamie Lynn’s two children being in the room, she claimed her parents took Britney’s side.

“They told me that I shouldn’t be upset, like I can’t upset Britney,” she said. “I said you just saw me, and my children be upset. When will I matter?”

“Nobody ever really considered me,” Jamie Lynn confessed at the start of the interview. “But I think that everyone is allowed to say their truth.”