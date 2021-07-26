Jamie Lynn Spears Punches Back at Rumors Britney Bought Her $1 Million Condo
‘SIMPLE FACTS’
Jamie Lynn Spears decided on Monday to address rumors that her famous big sister bought her an expensive beach pad. While on vacation with husband Jamie Watson at the Ritz-Carlton, Spears posted a slideshow on Instagram, writing, “I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach. Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin.” The post comes after The Sun reported that Spears’ Grammy-winning sister, Britney, bought her a vacation home in Florida worth an estimated $1 million. As Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle wages on in court, fans have criticized the Zoey 101 star, claiming she hasn’t shown enough support for her sister. “This situation does not affect me either way because I’m only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness,” she said in a statement back in June.