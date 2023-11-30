Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Taking Time to Recover’ After Quitting Reality Show

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out after her abrupt exit from the British reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

On Wednesday, a representative for the ITV program confirmed that the Zoey 101 actress had quit the show “on medical grounds” after an episode captured her crying on multiple occasions. On Thursday, Spears posted a statement on Instagram about her departure.

“I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience,” she wrote, “but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now. THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows.”

Spears’ frequent crying became a meme among I’m a Celebrity viewers, and Britney Spears fans derided the 32-year-old after she seemed to avoid name-checking her big sis on the show. Earlier this month, The Sun reported that producers were on “high alert” that the “miserable” Spears might quit. A representative for the show said in their statement Wednesday that Spears has “been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

In her own post on Instagram, Spears concluded, “I am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it! I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL 🤍🤍”