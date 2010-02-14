Jamie McMurray Wins Daytona 500

CHEAT SHEET
It took two overtimes and a couple of emergency pothole repairs for Jamie McMurray to finally eke out a victory in the Daytona 500. It was McMurray’s first in NASCAR’s most famous race as he finished just ahead of Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Greg Biffle came in third, followed by Clint Bowyer and David Reutimann. A six-car accident on the seventh lap set the tone for a dramatic evening, but more surprising was the 1 hour and 40 minute delay about halfway through the race. Officials spotted a hole in the track pavement—it was last paved in 1978—and stopped the race to fix it. But even after the repairs, the patch began to crumble again and racing was halted a second time.