Jan. 6 Hearing Bombshell: Trump Knew He Lost

An apparently drunk Rudy Giuliani was key to convincing former President Donald Trump to throw the nation into chaos and simply declare victory on election night in 2020, drowning out the voices of some of Trump’s closest advisers who preferred that he await final results.

That was just one of the bombshells from the Jan. 6 Committee’s second hearing on Monday, as members of the panel sought to answer a famous question from another case of presidential impropriety: What did the president know, and when did he know it?

Members of the Committee came out swinging Monday, seeking to definitively answer that question.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who is taking the lead on this hearing, started her opening statement by saying Trump "knowingly" relied on false claims that there was widespread election fraud to dupe his supporters into believing the 2020 election was stolen—something he knew was incorrect.

"Mr. Trump's closest advisers knew it. Mr. Trump knew it," Lofgren said.

The hearing officially got underway at 10:47 a.m. EDT, with a statement by Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) that today was about telling “the story of how Donald Trump lost an election, and knew he lost an election.”

Thompson continued that, “as a result of his loss,” Trump decided to wage an attack on our democracy, “trying to rob you and your voice in our democracy, and in doing so, lit the fuse that led to the horrific violence on January 6th.”

Co-chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) followed that statement up by saying Trump ignored the evidence and instead “followed the advice of an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani,” who told him just to reject the results and fight them anyway.

The committee played videotaped depositions of some of Trump’s closest aides—campaign manager Bill Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller—speaking about the unwelcome role played by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

In the videos, Trump advisers said Giuliani appeared to be drunk on election night and repeatedly insisted on talking to Trump, just as the mood soured at the White House when Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden.

“It was far too early to be making any call like that. Ballots were still being counted. Ballots were still to be counted for days,” Stepien testified back in February. “My recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted, it was too early to call the race.”

At his videotaped deposition, Miller told the committee, “I was saying that we should not go and declare victory until we had a better sense of the numbers.” But Giuliani became defiant and told them, "We won it, they're stealing it from us… we need to go say that we won."

Miller said Giuliani’s aggressive tone was that “anyone who didn’t agree with that position was being weak.”

Fox News’ former political editor, Chris Stirewalt, testified before the committee on Monday that Biden undeniably won in 2020—and stood by his network’s decision to quickly report Trump’s surprising losses in the otherwise red states of Arizona and Georgia. As time went on, he said, Trump’s loss just became more apparent.

"We already knew Trump's chances were small and getting smaller," he said.

His testimony was notable, given that the television network for weeks after the election continued to fuel conspiracy theories about missing and destroyed ballots with news reports that were so far detached from reality that the company was eventually sued by a voting machine manufacturer.

Stepien was also slated to testify before the committee on Monday, but he had to pull out over a family emergency—his wife went into labor. Still, Stepien’s taped depositions were damning enough. He repeatedly said he didn’t believe there was evidence to claim Trump had won the election, and Stepien said Giuliani and Trump’s insistence on a strategy of claiming victory eventually led him to “step away” from the campaign.