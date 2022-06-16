Jan. 6 Panel Lays Out Trump's Pressure Campaign Against Pence

The Jan. 6 Committee began its hearing Thursday with a focus on then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure his Vice President to act outside his authority and interrupt the certification of the nation’s election.

“Donald Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done. The former president wanted Pence to reject the votes and even declare Trump the winner,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson, (D-MS). “Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong. We are fortunate for Mr. Pence's courage on January 6th. Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe. That courage put him very close to tremendous danger.”

The committee’s co-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), added that “President Trump was told repeatedly that Mike Pence lacks the constitutional and legal authority to do what President Trump was demanding he do.”

The committee is set to hear from two of Pence’s right-hand men: Greg Jacob, who served as counsel to the vice president, and J. Michael Luttig, a retired federal appellate judge who examined cases in five mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia.

Luttig’s opening statement, which was obtained by CNN shortly before the hearing, describes a ”war on democracy instigated by the former president and his political party” that resulted in “a stake… driven through the heart of American democracy on January 6, 2021.”

As the committee’s work has continued, investigators have increasingly found how Trump’s legal advisers fed him nonsensical legal advice—that they knew was wrong—in a toxic mix of opportunism and appeasement.

One of them was John Eastman, who taught law at Chapman University in California and gained a reputation in conservative politics. On the day before the insurrection, Eastman emailed Jacob urging him to get the vice president to take unprecedented illegal action as a monumental sign of loyalty to his commander in chief.

Jacob has long wanted to expose what he privately described as “a fool’s errand” by Trump’s legal advisers to pressure Pence to violate the law and refuse to count electoral ballots certifying now-President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

He drafted an op-ed in January 2021 that never ran—that is, until The Washington Post obtained a copy and made it public nine months later—that criticized Trump’s cadre of attorneys for “using their credentials to sell a stream of snake oil to the most powerful office in the world, wrapped in the guise of a lawyer’s advice.”

When Eastman testified before the Jan. 6 Committee in December, he refused to answer any questions and invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 140 times.

However, the committee obtained emails in which Jacob sparred with Eastman and called him out on how “it was gravely, gravely irresponsible for you to entice the President with an academic theory that had no legal viability.” The tension is thick in those messages, as Jacob was with the vice president at the Capitol building just as it was being attacked by a violent mob of insurrectionists while his wife and children watched on TV.

“Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege,” Jacob wrote to Eastman at 3:14 p.m. that day.

Jacob, who was much more forthcoming with investigators than his nemesis, added context to that evidence when he sat down behind closed doors with the committee in February.

"The president latched on to a dangerous theory and would not let go because he was convinced it would keep him in office," said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).