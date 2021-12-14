Jana Duggar Insists She Was Never Arrested for Child Endangerment
‘THE RAW FACTS’
Jana Duggar took to social media on Tuesday to give the “raw facts” about her child endangerment charge. Last week, TMZ reported that the former TLC reality TV star was arrested in September, just a few months before her brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted of possessing child pornography.
In an Instagram story posted late Tuesday morning, Duggar clarified that the charge stemmed from an incident while she was babysitting earlier this year, when a child in her care wandered outside alone and a neighbor called the cops. Duggar claims authorities understood it was an accident and the child wasn’t hurt. She was given a written citation and was “certainly never arrested,” she said.
“They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary,” she wrote. “In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”