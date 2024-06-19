Jane Fonda: I’m Older Than Biden and He’s ‘Just Fine’

At 86, Oscar-winning actress and climate activist Jane Fonda has five years on President Joe Biden. And as she told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday night, she does not believe Biden’s age will be an impediment to his ability to run the country.

Describing the 2024 presidential election as “existential,” Fonda made clear that she isn’t “100 percent happy” with Biden but believes he is someone who will listen to the concerns of the American people and act in their best interest.

Asked directly by Blitzer why she believes voters should see Biden’s age as an “asset,” Fonda replied, “Well, I’m older than he is. And I’m all for age. I can tell you that you do get wiser and you do learn things, you learn from your mistakes. And I have seen him up close and personal and he’s fine. He’s perfectly suited to be president of the United States—I don’t know because of or in spite of the age—he’s just fine.”

Fonda has previously spoken out against ageism in Hollywood and told Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her Wiser Than Me podcast last year that while she does feel her age in her body, she “mentally” feels “much younger.”

“Spiritually and mentally and psychologically, I’m way younger,” Fonda said in that interview. “One of the things that I’ve learned as I’ve gotten into serious old age is when you’re inside it as opposed to looking at it from the outside, it’s not nearly as scary.”

“If you're healthy,” she added, “85 can be quite young.”