Jane Fonda Resurrects Home Workouts to Fight Climate Change
Home workouts have proliferated amid the novel coronavirus pandemic—so what better time for Jane Fonda to resurrect her iconic aerobics workout routines? The Grace & Frankie star has joined TikTok to help us all, as she long put it, “go for the burn”—for the worthy cause of fighting climate change.
Last year, Fonda launched her “Fire Drill Fridays” effort to draw attention to climate change and urge action. The octogenarian and several of her famous friends got arrested multiple times for the cause. Now, as Fonda and the rest of us remain quarantined, it appears her activism has taken a more inventive, sweatier form. In her promotional video, Fonda asks viewers to text “Jane Fonda” to 877-877—and doing so prompts a sign-up for a joint effort between Fonda and Greenpeace.
“You know what? There are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers,” Fonda says in a video posted to her fresh account. “What I really would like you to do is to work out with me for the planet. there's a climate crisis that’s a real emergency. And so, whether you’re on your couch or your yoga mat, will you join me for virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you. I need you.”
Friday’s workout will begin at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.