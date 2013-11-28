Jane Kean Dies at 90

CHEAT SHEET
The actress behind one of television's longest suffering characters has passed away. Jane Ken, best known as the wife of Ed Norton on the 1960s show The Honeymooners, died at age 90 due to complications from a fall. Kean had a long career, beginning in the 1950s with a nightclub act with her sister that brought them on The Ed Sullivan Show, and a run at the London Palladium. "There's something about the show--people relate to it," Kean said in a 1991 interview with The Times. "People believed the show was real, and that we really were the characters we played."