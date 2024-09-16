Jane’s Addiction Cancels Reunion Tour After Fight and Concerns Over Perry Farrell’s ‘Mental Health’
‘MENTAL HEALTH DIFFICULTIES’
Following an onstage bust-up between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro Friday night, Jane’s Addiction has called it quits on their reunion tour. In a fan-captured video, Farrell can be seen instigating the fight after elbowing Navarro seemingly out of nowhere. The band broke the news to fans via a statement on their Instagram. “To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” the statement read in part. A separate statement released by band members Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins, and Eric Avery pointed the finger directly at Farrell. “Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour,” their statement started. Etty Lau Farrell, chalked the altercation up to Farrell being fed up with the band playing too loud in an Instagram post. In a statement shared with The Daily Beast, Farrell said: “Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”