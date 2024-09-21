Janet Jackson Makes False Claim on Kamala Harris’ Race: ‘They Discovered Her Father Was White’
‘THAT’S WHAT I HEARD’
Janet Jackson spouted misconceptions about Kamala Harris’ racial identity in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday. “She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian… Her father’s white, the singer and dancer said, adding “I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.” Vice President Harris’ father is a well-known Jamaican economist while her mother is Indian. Disinformation about the Democratic presidential nominee’s race has been espoused by the likes of Donald Trump including him claiming that Harris “was Indian all the way, and then suddenly she made a turn and she became a Black person.” Jackson, the younger sister of Michael Jackson who is often credited for incorporating themes of social justice into her music, made no mention of the former president in the article, nor her political preferences. She did, however, say that regardless of who wins the 2024 election, it is “going to be mayhem.”