Janet Jackson Recalls Splitting Her Pants in Front of Queen
ROYAL SPLIT
It turns out Janet Jackson infamous 2004 Super Bowl Half Time incident wasn’t her first wardrobe malfunction. In a video interview with British Vogue, Jackson recalled performing for Queen Elizabeth II in the ’90s when her pants failed her. “We were doing ‘Rhythm Nation,’” explained Jackson. “Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack.” But Jackson kept calm and carefully carried on. “So I never turned my back to her, which some of the choreography was supposed to,” Jackson said. “I just faced forward.” She added of the story, “I couldn’t believe it happened,” she said. “I thought ‘Oh my God!’” Jackson sat down with British Vogue to review her life in looks. And though she recounted the moment with terror, she has kept a sense of humor about it. “Could you imagine if I just would have just flashed her for just a hot second?” she teased. The people who saw the 2004 Super Bowl Half Time show might have an idea.