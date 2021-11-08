January 6 Select Committee Subpoenas Six Trump Allies Including Michael Flynn, John Eastman and Jason Miller
KNOCK-KNOCK
The House select committee investigating the January insurrection at the Capitol has issued a round of subpoenas to six top advisers and aides to former president Donald Trump. The orders to provide testimony and documents, announced on Monday, target Michael Flynn, Trump’s onetime national security adviser and later the recipient of a presidential pardon for "Any and all possible offenses"; William Stepien, a manager of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, a senior campaign adviser; and Angela McCallum, the campaign’s national executive assistant. Also served are John Eastman, a lawyer and adviser, and Bernard Kerik, who was given executive clemency by then President Trump. Both Eastman and Kerik were present at the Willard hotel in Jan. 2020, working out of rooms allegedly paid for by Kerik and set up as “command centers” to find evidence of voting fraud.
The subpoenas are the first issued by the select committee since it asked the Justice Department to pursue criminal contempt charges against Steve Bannon in October for defying an order to appear and testify. All six allies subpoenaed on Monday, committee chairman Bennie Thompson said, helped drive “a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes” in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot.