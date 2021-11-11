Mother Found Strangled—and Abducted 1-Year-Old Feared Dead

CHEAT SHEET
Police are questioning a person of interest in the strangulation of his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and apparent slaying of her 1-year-old daughter. Ja’Nya Murphy, 21, was found dead in her home in Wheeling, Illinois, on Wednesday, and authorities believe the killer fled with the child, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs. CBS Chicago reports that investigators believe the body of a small child found in a pond in Highland, Indiana, is Jaclyn, though they have not made an official identification. Meanwhile, detectives picked up a man in Missouri who had a “previous relationship” with Murphy but is not Jaclyn’s father.