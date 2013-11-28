Japan And South Korea Test China

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
It’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt. The Japanese government said Thursday that it flew military aircraft through China’s self-designated air defense zone to test China’s response, of which there was none. The government of South Korea also said that it flew surveillance airplanes through the zone on Wednesday without telling the Chinese. The recently expanded Chinese air defense zone covers disputed areas between multiple Asian countries, and set off a series of challenges, first from the U.S. and now two of its Asian rivals.