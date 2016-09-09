Japan, China Test for Radiation After N. Korea’s Nuclear Test

Authorities in Japan and China began testing the air for radiation after monitors on Friday detected artificial seismic activity from what was confirmed to be North Korea’s fifth nuclear test. South Korean President Park Geun Hye slammed North Korea for its “fanatic recklessness” in conducting the test, and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it was “not acceptable.” “If North Korea did conduct a nuclear test, it is absolutely not acceptable, and we must lodge a strong protest,” Abe told reporters in the hours before Pyongyang confirmed the blast. U.S. authorities said they were also monitoring. While the test was initially reported as an earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey described all seismic activity in the area as an “explosion.”
