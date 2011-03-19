Japan Sees Progress at Nuke Plant

Japan’s race to cool nuclear reactors and restore power to its plants is slowly paying off: Engineers renewed power to cooling pumps at two Fukushima Daiichi buildings, and other workers have at last stabilized the complex's most toxic No.3 reactor after flooding it with seawater for hours. The technique seems to be working and has significantly reduced radiation levels at the plant. Engineers said they hoped to have power connected to the remaining reactor buildings by Sunday or early Monday. Partially restored power and a stabilized reactor are signs that workers are finally making headway in a weeklong battle to prevent more radiation leakage from the plant, which has been on the edge of meltdown since the earthquake and tsunami struck. Many U.S. experts believe that the full restoration of power at Fukushima will be a major turning point in Japan's battle to quell the nuclear crisis. However, the issue of radiation being detected in food and water is a developing threat.
