Japan Shelves Future Nuke Plants

With the haywire Fukushima plant still reporting levels of radiation too high for human workers, Japan's Prime Minister announced on Monday that the nation will be freezing any plans for future atomic plants, and will review all of its current facilities. Meanwhile, the robots are in action: A high-tech machine has entered the No. 1 and 3 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. According to its readings, radiation levels are still too high for human workers, who have not entered the reactors since the March 11 tsunami. On Sunday, the Tokyo Electric Power Company laid out a plan to bring the reactors under control in six months. The first part of the plan will involve building new cooling systems, which will take three months to complete.
