Japan to Restart 2 Nuclear Reactors

Japan will restart two more of its nuclear reactors after a court removed an injunction prohibiting their use. Kansai Electric Power Co. will resume the operation of reactors Takahama No. 3 and No. 4 early next year. Nuclear facilities across Japan closed after the 2011 Fukushima meltdown and operators have been scrambling to comply with new safety rules. The Fukui district court rejected a request by local residents to block the resumption of operations at the company’s Ohi plant. Bloomberg Business says the residents plan to appeal the ruling to a higher court.