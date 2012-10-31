Japan Tsunami Funds ‘Misspent’

CHEAT SHEET
A government audit has found that money from a $150 billion fund intended for reconstruction following the deadly 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan has been “misspent” on unrelated projects. The audit found that money has been redirected to certain projects on the assumption that they might help an economic revival, leaving some devastated areas without help. The deputy mayor of one town said that “not one single new building” has been built in the downtown area. “In 19 months, there have basically been no major changes,” he said. Money has instead gone to projects like roads in Okinawa, an ad campaign for Japan’s tallest building, and whaling research.