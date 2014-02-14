Japan Wins Men’s Figure Skating

CHEAT SHEET
Yuzuru Hanyu had to flee the tsunami and earthquake in Japan in 2011, but on Friday he became the first male figure skater in his country’s history to win the singles skating gold at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, despite falling in his performance. Many were pulling for Canada’s Paul Chan, who settled for silver, while Denis Ten of Kazakhstan won bronze. Hanyu won by just 4.47 points with 280.09, to Chan’s 275.62 and Ten’s 255.1 points. Jason Brown of the U.S. came in 9th.