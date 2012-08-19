Japanese Activists Land on Islands

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
At least 10 Japanese activists have landed on islands at the center of a territory dispute with China, as tensions mount between the two nations. The individuals, whose requests to be allowed to visit the islands were denied, have been detained by Japan’s Coast Guard and are being questioned. Chinese officials have taken a hard line on visits to the island by Japanese nationalists, calling them “illegal and invalid.” The Japanese said they wanted to pay their respects to soldiers who died fighting near the islands in the Second World War.