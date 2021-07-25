Japanese Pharma Firm Joins Pfizer and Merck in Race to Develop COVID Pill Cure

Read it at Wall Street Journal
The race to develop an oral cure for COVID-19 has just heated up with the announcement that Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi has started human trials for its once-a day tablet meant to neutralize the virus in patients. Pfizer and Merck are already in later-stage trials for similar treatments, which are presently missing as a tool to battle the pandemic. Pfizer’s twice-daily treatment could be available by the end of 2021. The advent of a reliable cure would be especially important for those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, say medical experts.