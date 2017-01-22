Jared Kushner Cleared for Trump White House Role

CHEAT SHEET
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was cleared on Saturday to serve as an advisor in the White House. In a 14-page legal opinion, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Daniel Koffsky said federal laws surrounding nepotism did not apply to Trump because, as president, he is given “special hiring authority.” Trump praised Kushner when first announcing his hiring, saying he was a “tremendous asset and trusted adviser throughout the campaign and transition.” Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, will not take a salary. On his inauguration day, Trump said he was confident that Kushner could bring peace to the Middle East.