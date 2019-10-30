CHEAT SHEET
Jared Kushner: I’m Cleaning Up ‘Messes’ Joe Biden ‘Left Behind’
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has claimed he is cleaning up the “messes” former Vice President Joe Biden left behind in his years in politics, Axios reports. When responding to Biden's criticisms of Kushner and his wife—President Trump's daughter Ivanka—working in the White House, Kushner told Israeli media that “a lot of the work” that Trump has tasked him with over the last three years at the White House was “cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind.” He specifically pointed to criminal justice reform that has taken place in the Trump era, stating that it “rolled back a lot of the very harsh laws that were created and partially written by Vice President Biden over 20 years ago, which put a lot of African Americans in prison and really destroyed a generation and did a lot of harm to our country.” Kushner claimed Trump was “entitled to pick his team” and he believed that he was doing a “good job of trying to help him be successful.” Kushner seemed to be referring to a 1994 crime law that Biden helped pass that had mandatory minimum sentences and other aspects that some critics believe have caused problems in the criminal justice system.