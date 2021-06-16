CHEAT SHEET
Jared Kushner Signs Book Deal, Makes Dubious Promise to Tell ‘Truth’ About Trump Era
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the New York real estate scion who served him as a senior adviser in the White House, has secured a publishing deal for a behind-the-scenes account of the Trump presidency. Kushner has been signed up by Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of the News Corp-owned HarperCollins, for an undisclosed fee, the Associated Press reported. “His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration, and the truth about what happened behind closed doors,” Broadside said. Trump himself has claimed that he is writing “the book of all books” about his presidency, although industry sources told the AP no major U.S. publishing house would be likely to touch it.