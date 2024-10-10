Florida Rep Rips Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Idiotic Weather Claims: ‘No Intelligent Life in Congress’

If extraterrestrials are monitoring Earth, conspiracy theorist MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lead them to conclude there is “no intelligent life” in the U.S. Congress, according to one of Greene’s own legislative colleagues.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), whose state was battered by extreme winds, flood surges and rainfall by Hurricane Milton beginning Wednesday, pulled no punches when ripping into Greene, who has spent the past week and a half flirting with harebrained conspiracy theories that the government controls the weather.

“Yes they can control the weather,” Greene said, in an X post last week. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Her comments were widely—and rightly—dismissed as absurd. Even one of Greene’s fellow Republican House members, Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL), said she needs to have her “head examined.”

Moskowitz was even less generous, suggesting during an appearance on MSNBC’s The ReidOut that listening to Greene would lead other intelligent life-forms in the universe to conclude that the United States Congress is a lost cause.

“We have my favorite, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who runs the Mensa caucus,” he said, mocking Greene’s intelligence with a reference to the famous high-IQ society. “Talking about the fact that we have a weather machine which, if there are aliens watching and they’re looking at all of this, they can definitely confirm there is no intelligent life in Congress with Marjorie Taylor Greene talking about a weather machine being used for politics.”

Host Jason Johnson asked Moskowitz if he had any idea why Greene and other conspiracists would lie to Americans about a deadly and dangerous storm.

“I don’t know if it helps a political party if Marjorie Taylor Greene says they have a weather machine,” he replied. “Does that mean Donald Trump used the weather machine and sent [Hurricane] Maria to Puerto Rico? So I don’t know that there’s a political benefit. There’s a stupidity benefit to her and people that want to listen to her.”

Greene is no stranger to delirious and deluded conspiratorial nonsense that makes her MAGA brethren sound like veritable Einsteins.

Earlier this year, she claimed an eclipse—a normal, naturally occurring phenomenon that scientists can track—was a sign from God that people should repent. She previously blamed California wildfires on the Rothschilds, invoking a long-running and deeply antisemitic conspiracy theory that the Jewish banking family controls world affairs (and, apparently, deadly disasters).

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden condemned her latest meteorological nonsense as “un-American.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is now saying the federal government is controlling the weather, we’re controlling the weather,” Biden said. “It’s beyond ridiculous, it’s so stupid.”