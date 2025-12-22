Jasmine Crockett Rips Into Vance’s ‘Racist’ Attack on Her as a ‘Street Girl’

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett has torn into JD Vance after the vice president hurled a “racist” insult at her during a conservative event.

Trump’s No. 2 thought it appropriate to call Crockett, who is vying to take Texas Republican John Cornyn’s Senate seat, a “street girl” at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

“Jasmine Crockett! Oh, Jasmine Crockett, the record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street-girl persona is about as real as her nails!” he said to thunderous applause from the young Republican crowd.

The Senate hopeful didn’t take the comments lying down, replying with a sharp rebuke on MS NOW. Crockett, 44, told The Weekend: Primetime host Antonia Hylton that Vance was “trying to rile up his base.”

Vance at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference. Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

She defended her “credentials” and added, “At the end of the day, I am who I am, and I am authentic. And that is actually what they are fearful of, my authenticity. Because it rings true with every single American, whether they’re a Texan or not.

“It rings true that I am fighting for real, everyday people. And instead of talking about policy, when you’re talking about the record speaks for itself, baby, let’s talk about your record.”

She added that she had encountered the same “racist tropes” throughout her life. “And somehow, I ascended and became a U.S. Congresswoman. It will not be different when I become a U.S. Senator, and we can have a conversation when I get to the Senate floor, if he wants to talk,” Crockett added.

Hylton herself said that Vance had tried to create a “caricature” of Crockett that “every Black woman recognizes” as a malicious insult.

Crockett submitted paperwork to enter the Senate race just hours before the state’s Dec. 8 filing deadline.

The Democratic primary has shaped up as a two-person race, with Crockett leading at 51 percent and state Representative James Talarico trailing at 43 percent. Early voting begins Feb. 17, 2026, ahead of the March 3 primary election.

On the Republican ticket, Cornyn has entered a nasty war of words with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who announced his Senate campaign in April. According to the polls, Paxton is ahead, with 29 percent. Cornyn isn’t far behind, on 24.

The war of words started over Crockett’s efforts to succeed Sen. John Cornyn in Texas. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Crockett, meanwhile, also replied to Vance on social media. “Imagine commenting on someone’s nails while at the same time ignoring that the only reason you got your political ‘dream’ job was because your boss incited a violent mob who wanted to hang your predecessor for, oh I don’t know, honoring his oath to the Constitution?!” Crockett posted on her X account.

This is a reference to President Donald Trump and the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, while the hanging comment refers to then–Vice President Mike Pence. Trump has consistently denied inciting the crowd.

During the riot, some participants chanted “Hang Mike Pence” after he refused to block certification of the Electoral College results.

“How about you stop worrying about me, until we are on the Senate floor together & work to stop your boss from bankrupting our country while engaging in the largest corruption scheme we’ve ever seen?!” Crockett added.