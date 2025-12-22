JD Vance Loses It Over Attacks on His Wife: ‘Eat S**t’

Vice President JD Vance lashed out at critics of his wife in a furious tirade, saying they can “eat s--t.”

Vance was defending his wife, Usha, who is the first Indian American second lady. They married in 2014, and have three children together.

Far-right white nationalist Nick Fuentes has made several racist slurs against the Vances online. He has called the vice president a “fat race-mixer” and a “race traitor” before using an offensive new slang word his followers, known as groypers, are using to describe Indian people.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance holds his daughter Mirabel as his wife, Usha Vance looks on during the turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 25, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to UnHerd, Vance stood up for his wife. “Let me be clear,” he said, “Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s--t. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.”

Psaki, who hosts The Briefing on MS Now, spoke out about Vance and his wife on the popular podcast I’ve Had It in October.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” Psaki, who was former President Joe Biden’s press secretary, said, before suggesting Usha may need help to escape her marriage.

“Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you.”

Vice President JD Vance (L) sits with his wife, Usha Vance, prior to a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

During the UnHerd interview, Vance was pressed on the hate speech he has encountered since entering politics.

“Antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement,” Vance said. “Whether you’re attacking somebody because they’re white or because they’re Black or because they’re Jewish, I think it’s disgusting.”

Referencing Fuentes, who once had a private dinner with Trump at his resort, Vance attempted to distance Fuentes’ wildly offensive beliefs from the MAGA movement.

“I think that Nick Fuentes, his influence within Donald Trump’s administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the right, is vastly overstated, and frankly, it’s overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel.”

Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, and Ali Alexander during a “Stop the Steal” rally at the Governor's Mansion in Georgia, Nov. 19, 2020. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When pressed about Fuentes’ frequent use of racial slurs, he said he believed that racism was bad, and that people should be judged according to their deeds and not their ethnicity.

“Is Nick Fuentes really the problem in this country?” Vance said. “He’s a podcaster. He has a dedicated group of young fans, and some of them have been s--tty to my friends and family. Does that annoy me? Of course. But let’s keep some perspective. For the past five to 10 years, I’ve watched one-half of our political leadership go all in on the idea that discriminating against whites in college admissions and jobs is not just OK, but affirmatively good.”

Vance added, “If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference, in memory of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 21, 2025. OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images

He also steered away from fully condemning the rise of racism and antisemitism in the Republican Party while speaking at Turning Point USA’s annual convention on Sunday in Phoenix.

The VP said conservatives should welcome everyone as long as they “love America.” He also said he was against using “purity tests” to work out who might be excluded from the religious movement over their beliefs, after questions arising over divisive figures such as Fuentes and Candace Owens.

“I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to de-platform,” Vance said during his closing speech at the convention.

“We don’t care if you’re white or Black, rich or poor, young or old, rural or urban, controversial or a little bit boring, or somewhere in between,” he said of Turning Point’s entry policy.

“We have far more important work to do than canceling each other,” he said.