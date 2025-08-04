Jasmine Crockett Rips ‘Piece of S**t’ Trump in Scathing Attack

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett has gone scorched earth on President Donald Trump, labeling her nemesis a “piece of s--t” during an on-stage rant that sent the crowd at a progressive political event wild.

The Texas Democrat, who recently dubbed the president a “wannabe Hitler,” unloaded on him once more, blasting the institutions she says have enabled him.

During the fiery speech in Phoenix on Sunday, which was hosted by the progressive group MoveOn, she aimed at the Supreme Court for enabling Trump’s supposedly anti-democratic behavior. However, she reserved her harshest criticism for Trump himself.

“Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s--t, OK?” Crockett told the cheering crowd, adding, “We know that. Yes, yes! He is, he is! But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this.”

“He’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit,” she said. “He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts—especially the Supreme Court—are complicit!”

Trump has yet to publicly respond to Crockett's jibe. Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/Getty Images

Calling out the lack of accountability at the highest levels of the judiciary, Crockett took aim at what she sees as a double standard.

“They are the highest court in the land and they have no ethics guardrails. Now you go down to the lower courts, and they do. How much sense does that make?” she said.

“Well, we know that they’re taking money. We have the paper trail. And they refuse to put guardrails on themselves. So it’s time for us to do it for them.”

Crockett also sounded the alarm on redistricting efforts in her home state. The Texas legislature is considering a Republican-led map that could net the GOP up to five additional House seats—and potentially force Crockett out of her own district.