Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett has torn into her Republican counterparts for falling in goosestep with Donald Trump’s every whim.

“They want to show they’re loyal to this, you know, I don’t even know what to call him,” the Congresswoman told MSNBC. “I’ve called him so many things, but wannabe Hitler for sure.”

Crockett said that the extent of obedience to Trump among Republican ranks had been underscored by the furor surrounding his administration’s handling of recent developments in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has compared Trump's sway over the Republican Party to the obedience of Nazi officials to Adolf Hitler. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Despite being a former associate of the late financier, Trump has for years courted far-right conspiracy theorists who believe the convicted sex trafficker was part of an international child sexual abuse ring, and that his 2019 death in police custody was orchestrated to cover for his uber-wealthy accomplices.

That courtship has now backfired after the Justice Department and FBI released a memo finding Epstein almost certainly died by suicide, and that contrary to longstanding speculation, he kept no “client list” of co-conspirators.

Crockett singled out as a recent example the GOP's rallying around Trump's immensely unpopular decision not to release new findings on the Epstein case. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to suggest that she had the “client list” on her desk earlier this year. She later insisted she was talking about the Epstein files as a whole.

As public backlash to the memo has continued to mount, and with growing calls for the Trump administration to release the so-called ‘Epstein Files’ in full, the president has lately taken to playing off as a Democratic Party “hoax” the very conspiracy theories he himself has long helped peddle.

“[Republican officials] want to pledge their loyalty to him, and they know that he does not want this released,” Crockett said Saturday.

“I think they are also concerned about the damage that it may do. If he’s trying to hide it, they understand that it is most likely problematic for him as well as the MAGA brand.”