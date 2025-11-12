Jasmine Crockett Slams Trump After Bombshell Epstein Emails

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett did not mince words about President Donald Trump during an appearance on CNN following the release of revelatory emails regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

The Democratic representative spoke on Wednesday morning’s episode of The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer shortly after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released damning emails mentioning Trump sent by the deceased sex criminal to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff, who is also the co-host of the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

Crockett, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, responded on air to Indiana GOP Rep. Marlin Stutzman’s comments that Trump was “the most investigated man in the world,” and has not been accused of any criminal misconduct.

“Listen, they will do and say anything to cover themselves,” she said. “I will admit that Donald Trump has been investigated more than the normal, but he just happens to be more corrupt and more criminal than any other president that we’ve had.”

“I will point out, he is the only president who has been convicted of 34 felony convictions that we’ve ever had in the Oval Office,” Crockett continued. “So while we don’t know exactly what crimes he may or may not have committed, just think of it this way. If you know you didn’t do anything, then why is it that you would be twisting members of your own party’s arms trying to get them not to release it?”

Crockett added that Trump “campaigned on releasing the files,” and that doing so would be “exonerating” if Trump was “free and clear.”

Crockett then mentioned an email between Epstein and Wolff specifically, in which Wolff referred to supposed leverage that Epstein had over Trump. After Brown read the email aloud, Crockett said it was “clear” that Epstein “had something to hang over [Trump’s] head.”

“That’s what we’re trying to get to the bottom of,” Crockett said. “But the fact that Trump does not want these files to be out, to me, says that he has more to hide than him actually being able to exonerate himself.”

The documents released Wednesday reignited focus on Epstein, which had faded more into the background in the wake of the government shutdown.

The emails between Epstein, Maxwell and Wolff revealed that Trump “knew about the girls” and “spent hours” with one of Epstein’s victims at his house. That victim’s name, which had been previously redacted, was revealed Wednesday to be Virginia Giuffre, who Epstein and Maxwell recruited from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and abused for years.

Giuffre helped bring the Epstein scandal into the international spotlight in 2011 when she alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew as part of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.