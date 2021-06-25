Socialite Jasmine Hartin Arrested Again While Checking in for Bail: Report
MORE DRAMA
Jasmine Hartin, the Canadian socialite accused of murdering a policeman in Belize, was arrested at San Ignacio police station on Thursday while signing in as part of her bail agreement, according to the Daily Mail. It was unclear why Hartin, 32, was arrested but she had filmed herself earlier this week confronting her partner, British mogul Lord Ashcroft, and demanding to see her children—a violation of her bail conditions. Prior to be being led away by police, she pleaded that she had done nothing wrong. “This is illegal, I’m being detained illegally,” Hartin argued. “This is bogus. This is absolutely ridiculous.”
The Canadian socialite is charged with manslaughter by negligence in the death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott. She initially alleged that the she accidentally shot him when he tried to show her how to use his service pistol. In an interview given just hours before her Thursday arrest, Hartin said she had confided in Jemmott after he saved her from an attempted rape.