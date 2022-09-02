Jason Aldean Dumped by PR Firm After Wife’s Transphobic Instagram Post
SHOW'S OVER
Country music star Jason Aldean has been ditched by his PR firm of 17 years in the wake of a transphobia row surrounding his wife, Brittany. Aldean, 45, has also been criticized for responding with humor to a clip Brittany uploaded to Instagram last week in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in a “tomboy phase.” “Lmao!” Aldean replied in the comments. “I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.” On Thursday, PR company GreenRoom said it had released Aldean as a client. “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” Tyne Parrish, co-owner of the Nashville-based company, told Billboard. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music—he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”