Jason Alexander Reps Jenny Craig

    Poor Jason Alexander: The actor who played George Costanza on Seinfeld is now the newest spokesperson for Jenny Craig. "It was a deadly combination of I'm fat and they work," Alexander said of his decision to try Jenny Craig. It's a far cry from the position he previously held as a spokesperson for KFC, when his own appearance appalled him. "It made me go, 'Oh, yuck!'" the comedian said. Alexander hopes to lose 30 to 40 pounds, which he recalls putting on during his wife's two pregnancies and while on the set of America's beloved sitcom.

