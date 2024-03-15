Jason and Kylie Kelce Mourn Loss of Beloved Wolfhound Winnie

Jason and Kylie Kelce are mourning the loss of their Irish wolfhound, Winnie.

On Thursday night, Kylie posted a tribute to her four-legged friend Winnie, announcing the dog’s passing. She shared several photos of the shaggy-haired pup lounging in the sunshine, cuddling with Jason, and even dressed up with a collar of leaves and roses in a photo from Kelce’s wedding day.

“I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my firstborn child,” Kylie wrote on Instagram.

In her caption, she shared how she first fell in love with the breed, which is known for its “amiable” temperament and massive size. According to the American Kennel Club, adult Irish wolfhounds can reach a weight of 180 pounds, but are more serene than fierce. They have a short lifespan of 6 to 10 years. Winnie was about 7 years old, since she was adopted by the Kelces at 4 months in May 2017.

Kelce started collecting photos of Irish wolfhounds when she was in high school, the podcast personality shared in her tribute. She kept the folder on her desktop and titled it “Gods gift to earth.”

That all led her to Winnie.

“She was everything I hoped for in a wolfie and more,” Kelce said.