Jason Kelce Sobs Through Emotional Retirement Announcement

Jason Kelce is officially retiring from football.

The Philadelphia Eagles center is leaving the sport after 13 seasons. He announced his highly anticipated retirement today at a press conference, where he immediately began sobbing before he could even begin his speech.

“I am officially overrated,” he said fighting back tears, “But fuck, it took a lot of hard work and determination to get here.” Kelce began by sharing his earliest memories discovering his love for football, and later recalled how the sport had brought him closer with his brother, half of America’s ‘it’ couple, Travis Kelce.

“There’s no chance that I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share,” he said. “It made me stronger, tougher, smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding.”

Travis Kelce sported sunglasses throughout the emotional announcement—and was photographed dabbing his own eyes with a tissue as Jason spoke of the pair’s bond.

“It's only too poetic that I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love,” Jason added. “I knew that relationship all too well.”

Jason Kelce also took some time to shower his wife Kylie Kelce with love and appreciation, recalling the moment he laid eyes on her at an Eagles Christmas party in 2014. “I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” he said. “The first instance [I saw her] is burned in my retina.”

“I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” he continued, “She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, the swift kick in the ass from time to time.”

“She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.”

One of the things Kelce will miss most about football, he said, is being an underdog. “I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it: I wish I still was. Few things gave me more joy than proving someone wrong.”

He ended the conference with a thank you to Philly.

“Thank you Philadelphia, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for letting me represent this city and allowing me into your homes every Sunday.”

“I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await and I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here.”