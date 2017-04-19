Jason Chaffetz: I Won’t Seek Re-Election

CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) announced on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election. “After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018,” the 50-year-old Republican lawmaker wrote on his Facebook page. “After more than 1,500 nights away from my home, it is time. I may run again for public office, but not in 2018,” he added. “For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That said, I have made a personal decision to return to the private sector.”