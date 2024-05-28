Jason Kelce Defends His Wife Against ‘Homemaker’ Hecklers

Jason Kelce didn’t mince words while shutting down a social media troll’s harsh criticism of his wife and her role in their family.

Days after denouncing Harrison Butker’s viral commencement speech—in which the Chiefs kicker told female graduates that their “most important title” in life would be “homemaker”—Kelce responded to an X user who called him “hypocritical.”

“Your wife is a homemaker,” the critic wrote. “But you can’t support butker. And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television. Seems you’re a bit hypocritical.”

In an X post of his own on Monday, Kelce wrote, “I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.”

He continued, “We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star continued by clarifying that his and Kylie’s dynamic may not be for everyone, but it works for them.

“If being a homemaker, works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you,” he wrote. “I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic.”

Kelce’s message on X came after he and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, responded to Butker’s controversial comments during the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights. “Make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with,” Jason said on the podcast. He added that Kylie was “a little bit frustrated with some of the comments,” and that “if my daughters listen to anybody tell them what to do, that they should be homemakers, then I’ve failed as a dad.”